Very Mild Weather Expected Into Next Week

Highs are expected in the 50s by Sunday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a chilly day yesterday, temperatures are expected to climb back into the 40s today. High pressure will also bring sunshine through the day. Wind is expected to increase and get rather gusty during the afternoon so wind chills will be in the 30s.

Above average high temperature will be seen through the early part of next week.
Even warmer temperatures are expected later this week and into the weekend. Southerly wind and sunshine will boost temperatures to the middle 40s by Friday and Saturday. By Sunday and Monday, highs will reach the 50s. No precipitation is expected through the period.

Spring-like weather will likely continue through the middle of the month. Longer range forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center are calling for well above average temperatures over the central and eastern part of the nation through the 6 to 10 day and the 8 to 14 day cycles.

Above average temperatures are expected over the central and eastern part of the nation.
