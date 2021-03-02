Advertisement

Watch Wisconsin move up the rankings for vaccination rate

The Badger State fell as low as 3rd from last.
Wisconsin's ranking for vaccination rate on Feb. 17, 2021.
Wisconsin's ranking for vaccination rate on Feb. 17, 2021.(WMTV via Flourish)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a relatively slow start, Wisconsin has soared up the list of states with the highest percentage of its population receiving at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Jan. 12, the Badger State sat just outside of the bottom 10 for vaccinations and proceeded to fall from there. A week later, it had dropped into the basement, with only four states with a lower percentage than Wisconsin.

Approximately two weeks later, only Idaho and Alabama were faring worse.

From there though, things started getting better. By the end of the month, the state had climbed out of the cellar and never looked back. The big jump came starting Feb. 5, when Wisconsin slotted in at 31st out the 50 states, plus D.C.

Two days later, it was up to 17th in the nation. By Valentine’s Day a week later, it was up to 12th and has remained in the top 15 ever since.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure

Latest News

Portage high schoolers react to the possibility of being back in class for four days a week.
Portage high schoolers react to possible plans to bring more students back to class
The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about what happens after vaccination.
Vaccine Team Q&A: Once you are vaccinated, can you still transmit the virus?
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive in Wis. next week
Submit a question to the NBC15 Vaccine team.
VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Can you mix vaccine brands? & what happens if you have COVID when you get the shot?