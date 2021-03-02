Advertisement

Wisconsin bills seek to ban transgender athletes

The proposals unveiled Tuesday come as more than a dozen other states consider similar measures.
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Transgender athletes would be banned from participating in girls’ and women’s sports in Wisconsin from kindergarten through college under bills introduced by Republican lawmakers.

The proposals unveiled Tuesday come as more than a dozen other states consider similar measures.

The Wisconsin proposal faces an almost certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers should it pass the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Republican sponsor Rep. Barb Dittrich says Evers would be a sexist if he doesn’t support her proposals. Opponents say such proposals violate Title IX of federal education law prohibiting sex discrimination.

Under the bills, transgender girls would be barred from girl sports in kindergarten through 12th grade and in women’s collegiate sports.

Protesters gathered outside the statehouse Tuesday morning to voice their opposition to the measures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a bipartisan bill that will boost pay for state public...
Evers signs bill boosting pay for state public defenders
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden directive expands jobless aid to more unemployed
Former President Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Conservative gathering to feature Trump’s false fraud claims
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she can't wait for Trump's speech at CPAC.
Rep. Green looks forward to Trump CPAC speech