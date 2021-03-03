3 Madison hospitals ease visitor restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s three main hospital systems collectively announced they are easing restrictions on visitors next week.

In a joint statement, SSM Health St. Mary’s, Unitypoint Health-Meriter, and UW Health indicated they will all allow one visitor per adult patient at its Madison hospitals and clinics. Pediatric patients will be allowed two support persons.

The new policy goes into effect March 8.

“We thank the community for its patience and support over the past year as we worked to maintain a safe environment for everyone at our facilities,” they stated.

While the general policy is the same, the statement notes that individual hospitals may have “slight differences” in their policies, highlighting end-of-life care and patients who contracted COVID-19 as examples of where the rules may differ.

As always, they urge everyone to continue with coronavirus safety precautions, including wearing a mask, washing their hands often, and socially distancing.

More information on individual visitor policies:

