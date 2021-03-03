‘A weight off your shoulder’: Waunakee teachers get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Teachers in the Waunakee Community School District became the latest group to become vaccinated in Dane County Tuesday. About 550 district employees received their first dose at a mobile vaccination clinic run by SSM Health.

“Kind of a weight off your shoulder,” said Waunakee High School Golf Coach Betsy Zadra.

As a coach, Zadra works closely with multiple student athletes, and she has been waiting for a chance to get her shot.

“[Golf is] already a naturally socially distanced sport. but [the vaccine] still gives us that protection during practice when we’re close to each other,” she explained.

More importantly, being vaccinated protects Zadra’s vulnerable family members.

“I’ve got an elderly mom and I just want to be protected and not be able to transfer it to her if I would get it,” she said.

Teachers and staff at @waunakee are getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today! Golf coach Betsy Zadra told us it's a "weight off your shoulders." @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/GmYLVxjhs1 — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) March 2, 2021

Right now, Waunakee schools are in a hybrid model, with nearly 3,000 students in the classroom every day.

“With those numbers, I think it’s important for us to have our staff who are working directly with them to be as safe as possible,” said district superintendent Randy Guttenberg.

Guttenberg explained the district partnered with SSM Health to hold a one-day mobile vaccination clinic. The plan was to vaccinate everyone who wanted a shot, not just full-time staff.

“We’ve also extended this to our bus drivers, our food service, our substitute teachers,” Guttenberg said.

“It’s really nice to have that appreciation and recognition,” said long-term substitute teacher Cassie Foster.

Foster is currently a long-term substitute for sixth grade. She said the vaccine is the best way to protect her family.

“I have a little one at home who is a NICU baby, so being around students all day, it was a little intimidating,” she described.

For Foster and Zadra, the safety benefits outweigh any concerns about the vaccine and its side effects.

“It’s relieving and it feels awesome, a little bit more freedom to get out a little bit,” Foster said.

Zadra added, “People that have said they’ve had fatigue and aches for a day, kind of like you feel like you have the flu. To me, it’s worth it to get the protection, I’m willing to sacrifice that.”

SSM Health will continue to work with school districts to hold more mobile vaccination clinics. On Friday, they will be vaccinating teachers in Sun Prairie. In a few weeks, SSM Health will be back in Waunakee to administer second doses.

