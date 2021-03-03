Advertisement

Amy Pflugshaupt reflects on ‘A True Winner’ in her final week

Amy’s greatest hits, vol. 2: A True Winner (2016)
Amy Pflugshaupt
Amy Pflugshaupt(NBC15 News)
By Amy Pflugshaupt
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sometimes in life, we meet our match. It’s how we handle those moments that define our true character. This story takes us to Iowa County on Jan. 6, 2016. The story came into our newsroom as a tip. After watching the video captured from the high school wrestling match, I knew I needed to meet the two involved.

This is story that I have never forgotten. When I was driving to get these interviews, I was trying to mentally put this story together in my head. However, through the course of our conversations, These two young men taught me so much that day.

In Tuesday’s walk down memory lane, a standout senior wrestler at Dodgeville High School teaches us all a thing or two about compassion and leadership.

Related Stories
Amy Pflugshaupt looks back at her favorite stories of the past 6 years at NBC15

Amy’s greatest hits, vol. 1: Working mom of the year (Sept. 2015)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

Over 500 Waunakee district employees received their vaccine Tuesday at a mobile vaccination...
‘A weight off your shoulder’: Waunakee teachers get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Officials warn Wis. businesses of misleading invoices
UW Health encourages use of vaccine provider map
A True Winner
A True Winner (2016)