Advertisement

Blank: Normal fall semester at UW hinges on vaccinations

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s top leader says a normal fall semester will hinge on the pace of vaccinations for faculty, staff and students.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in remarks to the Wisconsin Counties Association’s annual Legislative Exchange meeting Wednesday that the university hopes to vaccinate all faculty and staff before the spring semester ends.

She said students who haven’t been vaccinated by the start of the fall semester will need to get vaccinated on campus. She said if that happens the semester will look reasonably normal. She didn’t elaborate.

UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas said Blank meant that any student who wants a vaccine should get an opportunity for a shot from the school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

This photo made available by the U.S. National Archives shows a portion of the first page of...
Constitutional convention call renewed in Wisconsin
Schools and coronavirus.
Evers floats allowing K-12 schools to open before Sept. 1
More sunshine and warm March weather ahead
The referendum would allow the Madison School Board to collect up to $33 million in additional...
Madison schools showcase new report on its COVID-19 safety procedures