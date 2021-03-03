Advertisement

Calm Stretch Of Weather

Mild Temperatures Return
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -March has definitely come in like a lamb with extremely calm conditions expected through the upcoming weekend. While we are expecting some weak impulses of energy to swing through Wednesday and Thursday, it won’t bring any precipitation. What it will bring is some additional cloud cover to southern Wisconsin.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal and into the lower to middle 40s. Overnight lows will hang out in the middle 20s. An even bigger warm up is anticipated by this weekend. Highs on Sunday will likely hit the lower 50s for the first time this year. Those 50 degree readings will hang around into early next week as overnight lows climb above the freezing mark.

With the warmest air of the season, comes a more active pattern. Rain chances will return starting Monday and last at least through the middle of the week.

