Advertisement

CDC requires airlines to collect certain travelers information amid Ebola outbreaks

CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.(Source: CNN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The CDC will require airlines to collect contact information for all passengers who were in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) or the Republic of Guinea within the 21 days before their arrival in the U.S. amid Ebola concerns.

The CDC wants this contact information so that they are able to identify and locate people in the U.S. who may have been exposed to Ebola, as there are currently outbreaks of the virus in both the DRC and Guinea.

This requirement will start on Thursday, according to a news release.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky pointed out that this timely follow-up will allow health officials to have contact information right as travelers arrive in the U.S.

“Inaccurate or incomplete contact information reduces the ability of public health authorities to swiftly protect the health of travelers and the public,” Dr. Walensky said. “Any delay in contacting exposed individuals can increase the likelihood of disease spread.”

The U.S. government will also begin to redirect air passengers from DRC and Guinea to six U.S. airports where over 96% of air passengers from these countries already arrive, including Chicago (ORD) and New York (JFK).

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure

Latest News

Diaper Drive final count
Final diaper donations delivered to Village Diaper Bank, exciting end to NBC15′s drive
Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her...
Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate
Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her...
‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot