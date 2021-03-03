CDC requires airlines to collect certain travelers information amid Ebola outbreaks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The CDC will require airlines to collect contact information for all passengers who were in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) or the Republic of Guinea within the 21 days before their arrival in the U.S. amid Ebola concerns.

The CDC wants this contact information so that they are able to identify and locate people in the U.S. who may have been exposed to Ebola, as there are currently outbreaks of the virus in both the DRC and Guinea.

This requirement will start on Thursday, according to a news release.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky pointed out that this timely follow-up will allow health officials to have contact information right as travelers arrive in the U.S.

“Inaccurate or incomplete contact information reduces the ability of public health authorities to swiftly protect the health of travelers and the public,” Dr. Walensky said. “Any delay in contacting exposed individuals can increase the likelihood of disease spread.”

The U.S. government will also begin to redirect air passengers from DRC and Guinea to six U.S. airports where over 96% of air passengers from these countries already arrive, including Chicago (ORD) and New York (JFK).

