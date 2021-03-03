Chick-fil-A taking applications $5 million in grants to nonprofits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second year in a row, Chick-fil-A plans to award millions of dollars to dozens of deserving non-profits that are Black-led or that affect communities of color.

The popular fast-food chain announced Tuesday it is bringing back its True Inspiration Awards for 2022.

“Through our annual True Inspiration Awards, we are honored to help these organizations, based in the communities we serve, extend their impact, helping to pave the way for greater opportunity and equity,” vice-president of corporate responsibility Rodney Bullard explained.

The program will award $5 million in grants, ranging from $50,000 to $350,000, to 34 agencies that are committed to the education, homelessness, or hunger problems. Organizations in the U.S. and Canada are eligible to apply.

“There are incredible nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada working to address key issues that disproportionately affect communities of color in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger,” Bullard added.

They have until the end of May this year and application are available here. Local Chick-fil-A operators can also nominate nonprofits.

In September, Chick-fil-A One members will be allowed to vote for agencies in their respective region. More than a million members did so last year.

Last year, the recipients included organizations in two countries in 18 states and 29 cities, the company stated. Unfortunately, none were in Wisconsin. Since 2015, over 170 agencies in 33 states; Washington, D.C.; and Canada have been awards $12 million total in grants.

