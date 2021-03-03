Advertisement

Chippewa Falls woman pleads guilty to soliciting murder

Her sentencing hearing is set for April.
(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Chippewa Falls woman has pleaded guilty to soliciting a hitman to kill her daughter’s father.

Forty-nine-year-old Melanie Schrader appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court Tuesday where she entered the plea to an amended charge of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide.

A criminal complaint says Schrader was arrested last September after she agreed to pay a hitman $10,000. The complaint says she met with an undercover investigator in Irvine Park and made a $200 down payment, provided photos and asked that the hit be done quickly.

Her sentencing hearing is set for April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

Overall, mild temperatures will be seen through the rest of this week and into next week. Highs...
Sunshine Continues Across the Region
One male juvenile arrested on attempted homicide charges in Lafayette County
In-person learning in young students can help with the development of communication and social...
The impact of in-person learning on social, communication skills in young students
Mixed reaction from restaurant owners following an increase in capacity limits by public health...
Mixed reaction from local restaurants following Dane County capacity limit increase