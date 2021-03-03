Complaint: DNA from a facemask and a shoeprint led to arrest in 2019 homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - DNA recovered from the facemask a homicide suspect wore while being interviewed by a Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office detective helped connect him to the crime scene, according to a criminal complaint from the case.

The suspect, Jason Kijewski, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and burglary with a dangerous weapon. The 43-year-old West Allis man was arrested approximately a year and a half after he allegedly killed Keith Wolf in the basement of the victim’s Town of Leeds home.

According to the complaint, the DNA from the facemask worn to protect Kijewski and the detective interviewing him from COVID-19 was linked to DNA swabbed from the cellar door frame investigators believe he touched. The detective had retrieved the surgical mask after having Kijewski throw it away following the interrogation.

According to the report from the Dept. of Criminal Investigation, the odds of the profile matching an unrelated person was approximately 1 in 1.4 trillion.

They also reported finding shoeprints found outside the cellar door of the victim’s home that appeared to match the Brooks running shoes that he was wearing at the time he was arrested.

When members of the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Kijewski’s home they found a 40-caliber handgun. A bullet fired from that pistol was determined by a Dept. of Criminal Investigation agent to match one found at the crime scene.

Keith Wolf was shot and killed in his Columbia County home in 2019 (WMTV)

The complaint states that during his interview Kijewski admitted killing Wolf. Detectives alleged he told them he was not targeting Wolf nor did he plan on killing him.

Kijewski claimed he decided to rob someone because he needed the money, detectives continued. The complaint stated he told investigators he had never even been in Columbia Co. previously and, when he spotted Wolf’s farm on the night of Sept. 20, 2010, he decided to turn around and sneak in through the basement. Kijewski allegedly went on to say after firing and seeing Wolf bleeding, he fled the scene.

Following the shooting, members of the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office spoke with Wolf’s wife who recounted sitting with her husband and daughter watching television when they heard something downstairs. Wolf then retrieved his gun and went into the basement to investigate.

She told investigators that she heard Wolf yell an obscenity at someone right before hearing a gun fire.

When a Sheriff’s Office lieutenant arrived at the home, on Bradley Road, he found Wolf’s body with a pistol in his right hand.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner later ruled his death a homicide. Columbia Co. detectives later identified Kijewski as a suspect prior to the interview on Feb. 25 that led to his arrest.

On Wednesday, the Columbia Co. judge set his bond at $2 million and scheduled his preliminary hearing for April 23rd.

