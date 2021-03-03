Advertisement

Consumer Protection Summit warns of changing COVID-19 scams

Telemarketing received the most consumer complaints of 2020
By Elise Romas
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The virtual Consumer Protection Summit Wednesday covered many topics, including evolving COVID-19 scams.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) received 2,904 telemarketing complaints in 2020. It was the highest number of complaints the department received last year.

That number includes Robo calls. The DATCP says scammers have been using COVID-19 to their advantage. For example, the cure and treatment scams of last year have morphed into vaccine payment and sign up schemes.

“Folks should know, you never have to pay for these types of things. you never have to pay out of pocket for the vaccine, or to get on a waiting list, anything like that is a scam,” Lara Sutherlin, a DATCP administrator said.

If you don’t feel right about a situation, Sutherlin says to contact a reliable source, like the Dept. of Health Services, of the DATCP helpline for answers and guidance.

To file a consumer complaint or report a potential crime, contact DATCP, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regional offices, or the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

