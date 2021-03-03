Advertisement

Edey helps No. 23 Purdue hold off No. 25 Wisconsin 73-69

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) comes from behind to block the shot of Wisconsin forward Aleem...
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) comes from behind to block the shot of Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Zach Edey scored a season-high 21 points and Jaden Ivey added 18 as No. 23 Purdue held on for a 73-69 victory over No. 25 Wisconsin.

The Boilermakers have won four straight and five of their last six. Ben Davison led the Badgers with 15 points Wisconsin has lost five straight at Mackey Arena where it is 4-42 all-time.

But it was Edey’s late charge that helped Purdue maintain its dominance. After scoring nine straight points for Purdue in the second half, the Boilermakers neve trailed again.

They closed it out at the free-throw line.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

UNCUT Madison brings UW-Madison Athlete's to the forefront of storytelling.
UNCUT Madison provides platform for Badgers to tell their own stories
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff...
Aaron Rodgers gives $1 million to help businesses in his hometown
Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt tweets a picture of himself wearing a Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.
Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt picks the Arizona Cardinals
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, Jodie Foster, left, holding her dog...
Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes