Edgewood College commits to having in-person classes for 2021-22 school year

Courtesy: WMTV
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood College’s president announced Tuesday that the school will commit to return to all in-person, on campus classes during the next school year.

“Our students expect to engage with our outstanding faculty and with one another – both in and out of the classroom – and they expect to do that in-person, in one of the best college towns in America – Madison,” said President Andrew Manion. “That means we are committed to teaching and learning in classrooms, and in-person, this fall.”

According to a news release, the college is forming a Fall 2021 Task Force ahead of the 2021-22 school year. Manion noted that Edgewood College will also follow the guidance of Public Health Madison & Dane County, as they have for the past year.

Incoming freshman are supposed to move into residence halls on August 15 and classes for the fall semester will begin on August 18.

Edgewood College has held classes on-campus, but remotely since August of 2020.

