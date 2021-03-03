Advertisement

Evers floats allowing K-12 schools to open before Sept. 1

Doing so would require a law change.
Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Allowing schools to open earlier and bolstering their summer school offerings are both being floated by Gov. Tony Evers as ways to help students catch up after a year of virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Allowing schools to open before Sept. 1 for the 2021-2022 academic year would require a law change.

The Legislature has balked at previous attempts to loosen the opening date under pressure from the state’s tourism industry that backs having students available to work summer jobs up until September.

Evers said at a WisPolitics.com event on Tuesday that opening earlier than September was something that “might” have to be done temporarily.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

Blank: Normal fall semester at UW hinges on vaccinations
This photo made available by the U.S. National Archives shows a portion of the first page of...
Constitutional convention call renewed in Wisconsin
More sunshine and warm March weather ahead
The referendum would allow the Madison School Board to collect up to $33 million in additional...
Madison schools showcase new report on its COVID-19 safety procedures