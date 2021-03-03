Advertisement

Madison schools showcase new report on its COVID-19 safety procedures

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As it prepares to welcome its Kindergartners back to the classroom, the Madison Metropolitan School District is touting a new report that determined its schools appear to be prepared when the students arrive next week.

The district explained it contracted an independent agency to conduct a review of its COVID-19 safety protocols as well as the mitigation efforts inside the schools and found them up to par.

“(I)t is McKinstry’s opinion that MMSD is taking more than adequate COVID 19 Mitigation measures to provide their staff, students, parents, and other visitors with a safe environment to learn and work in,” the report concluded.

The agency also compared MMSD’s coronavirus-related precautions to 14 other school districts it surveyed and found the Madison district met or exceed the steps taken elsewhere.

The report is available here.

On Tuesday, MMSD Kindergartners are expected to return to in-person instruction with first and second-graders, as well as 4K students, due back in subsequent weeks.

The Madison teachers union has raised concerns about the district’s plans, saying they have not received answers to important questions regarding safety precautions to protect its members, students, and families.

Some teachers in the district plan to protest the return to the classroom Thursday morning by conducting their virtual classes outdoors.

