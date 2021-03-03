Mixed reaction from local restaurants following Dane County capacity limit increase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Mixed reaction from local restaurants after getting the green light from public health officials to increase capacity limits to 50 percent in a week.

The new rules come after Dane County public health officials announced a new emergency health order loosening restrictions.

Some local restaurant employees told NBC15 they feel a bit uncomfortable operating at 50 percent capacity and it’s too soon, while others say it’s about time.

“It’s been so hard every month is different”,” Holly Gale, Sencha Tea Bar owner said.

It has been months of redecorating Sencha Tea Bar and reeadjusting to covid procedures, Gale said her shop is by the book.

“You’re able to pull your mask down to take a drink of your drink, but if you’re sitting at a table in my store, you have to have your mask on the entire time, she said.

Under current Dane County public health restrictions, Gale can only have just eight customers inside at a time, but with the increase to 50 percent capacity, she doubles that number to 16.

“I was happy when I heard it. I think it’s time,” she said.

Gale said the pandemic tanked revenue, but more people allowed inside means more money in her pocket.

“I do think this will make a tremendous difference,” she said.

“Even with these changes, we can maintain and improve upon our progress while we work to reclaim our pre pandemic vibrancy in Dane County,” Janel Heinrech, Public Health Madison and Dane County director said.

During a Tuesday news conference Dane, County public health officials credited dropping case counts and rising vaccination rates for the easing of restrictions.

“We’ve been through a lot together, and our efforts are paying off. Today, we’re entering a new phase in our journey,” Joe Parisi, Dane County executive said.

The county aiming to reach that “new normal” by summer of this year.

“I do believe we’re on the right path simply because the time of your year we’re in,” Gale said.

Emergency order #14, which includes the updated capacity limits, goes into effect next Wednesday, March 10 at 12:01 a.m.

