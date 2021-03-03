More warm March weather and sunshine ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bunch of ‘GET OUTSIDE ALERTS’ are about to be issued. This stretch of sunny and warm March weather is just beginning. After a near seasonable day on Thursday, temperatures will be above average for this time of year through early next week. The warmest weather of the year still looks like it’s going to arrive towards the end of the weekend and into early next week. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday of next week will be in the 50s. Above average temperatures will likely be with us through the middle of the month.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

With temperatures already in the 40s before noon, Wednesday’s high temperatures have been bumped up. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday afternoon. A few places could flirt with 50 degrees. There will be no shortage of sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Plus, the wind won’t be much of a problem. Expect a north to northwest wind at 5-10 mph. A cold front will slide through late today. This front won’t have a huge impact on our weather, but it will knock our temperatures down by a few degrees.

Forecast Highs - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Clouds will start to increase late this evening and tonight. Despite the increasing clouds, no precipitation is expected. There will be the potential for patchy fog and freezing fog Thursday morning. Low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Future Visibility - Thursday 6AM (WMTV NBC15)

Thursday will likely be one the coolest day in the extended forecast. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. The average high for March 4 is 38 degrees. Any clouds or fog that are around Thursday morning should be gone by Thursday afternoon. The wind will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Thursday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will start to warm back up again on Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be near or just above 40 degrees.

This weekend could wind up being the nicest weekend so far this year. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s and in the mid to upper 40s on Sunday. No rain or snow are expected to dampen your weekend plans. It’s just going to be raining down sunshine across the area.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The start of the next workweek will be even warmer. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. The start of next week will be quiet. However, the forecast models have been consistently showing a strong storm system impacting the region towards the middle of next week. With the warm weather in the forecast, this system will likely bring us more rain than snow. It’s still too early to know exactly how this system is going to impact southcentral Wisconsin, but we’re going to have to keep a close eye on it.

Next Big Weather Maker - Rain could return towards the middle of next week (WMTV NBC15)

