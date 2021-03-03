New sports legislation would add third participation category in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites have mixed opinions on legislation looking to add a third sports competition category in the state.

It’s called ‘Protecting Women in Sports.’ It was introduced Tuesday in the State Assembly. If passed, the set of bills would create a third, co-ed athletic category in addition to “men’s” and “women’s.” One bill is for K-12th graders, the other is for college athletes.

“I was forced to stand on the podium with a smile,” Madison-area cyclist Sherry Mix said, recalling two times she lost to a transgender person. “I think LGBTQ deserves all human rights that everyone deserves, as far as it comes to sports, men and women, we’re just made differently.”

Supporters of the new legislative proposals to update sports competition categories, like Mix, argue that transgender women have unfair physical advantages.

However, opponents say these proposals are discriminatory.

“All students should be able to participate in the way they want to be identified,” Brian Juchems, Co-Exec. Dir. of GSafe said.

Some protestors outside the Wisconsin State Capitol say they disagree with this bill because it marginalizes an already marginalized group. #TransLivesMatter #protectwomeninsports pic.twitter.com/yp164cz3bJ — Elise Romas (@EliseRomasNBC15) March 2, 2021

Juchems said pushing a transgender athlete out of their gender identity category suppresses an already marginalized group of people.

“I think it’s important to remember that trans girls are girls and trans boys are boys and they deserve the same respect and inclusion that other girls and boys experience in schools,” Juchems said.

Mix said, she wants to find a middle-ground.

“At least we’re having a conversation about it, communicating over it,” Mix said. “That needs to happen, and we need to talk about it.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, as of mid-February, 22 other states have introduced 17 similar bills.

NBC15 checked the NCAA’s guidance for transgender athletes and found a document from the Office of Inclusion, outlining “best practices” for athletics programs. That document was made by a team of medical and athletics professionals. It reads that a trans male, with a medical exception for testosterone treatment, can compete on a men’s team.

A trans female getting testosterone suppression treatment can compete on a men’s team, but not on a women’s team, unless that team is changed to “mixed team status”.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.