One male juvenile arrested on attempted homicide charges in Lafayette County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A male juvenile was arrested on Tuesday, March 2 in Lafayette County, while members of the Platteville Police Department and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a search warrant.

According to a news release from the Platteville Police Department, the juvenile was arrested in connection to an attempted homicide in Platteville on February 26.

In a separate news release from Platteville PD, it states officers arrived at a Walmart parking lot on February 26, for reports of a fight. While officers were responding, they received a second report of an injured man in a Menards parking lot nearby.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with an apparent stab wound to his torso and “a significant injury of an unknown nature to his leg.” The victim was Southwest Health Center with life threatening injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The juvenile allegedly involved with the attempted homicide, fled the scene of the February 26 stabbing, according to law enforcement.

Platteville PD conducted an investigation and obtained a search warrant for a house in Lafayette County, ultimately leading to the juvenile’s arrest.

The juvenile remains in custody pending formal charges.

