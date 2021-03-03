Over 25% of Wisconsinites 65 and older complete vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than a quarter of all Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have completed their vaccination series, as of Wednesday.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that More than 56% of residents in this age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 25.3% have received both doses. Wisconsinites ages 25-55 have all exceeded the 10%-threshold Wednesday in having at least one vaccine.

DHS notes that 9% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 16.3% of residents have received at least one doses of the shot. The department’s vaccine dashboard also indicates that nearly 20% of women in the state have received at least one dose, compared to 12.7% of men.

Nearly 1 in 5 Dane County residents have received at least on shot Wednesday, with 18.9% of residents vaccinated. Lafayette County joined Richland and Iowa in exceeding the 20% mark for one dose, now at 20.3%.

On Wednesday, the dashboard also indicates that 76,012 vaccines have been administered so far this week. DHS notes that 1,480,260 shots have been put into arms in total since the rollout started.

Daily cases continue to be reported at less than 1,000

This is the twentieth day in a row that new daily COVID-19 cases have been reported at below 1,000 cases in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows that there were 539 COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin, with the new seven-day rolling average being only six cases higher than that at 545.

The total number of cases that have ever been reported in the state has reached 565,131. In the past month, 19,694 cases have been reported. From Jan. 3 to Feb. 3, there were 58,906 cases reported.

DHS notes that the number of total hospitalizations continues to decline, with 275 total cases reported. Fifty-seven of those hospitalizations were added in on Wednesday. Last Wednesday, DHS had reported a total of 347 hospitalizations and 92 patients in the ICU.

On Wednesday, there are only 71 patients in the ICU.

The department also added 18 deaths Wednesday due to COVID-19, bring the total statewide to 6,458 since the pandemic reached Wisconsin.

