Advertisement

Over $8 million in unclaimed property matched to rightful owners

The DOR noted that there is still $625 million of property that is unclaimed.
(Dakota News Now)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue announced Wednesday that $8.2 million in unclaimed property has been matched to their rightful owners.

“Getting this property in the hands of its owners is something we take pride in doing,” said DOR Secretary Peter Barca.

According to a news release, the DOR will mail 700 “notice of unclaimed property” letters worth over $5.5 million to people whose property was worth more than $2,000. Each letter will explain to the recipient on how they can claim their effects.

The department will also mail $2.7 million in checks automatically to 26,000 people whose matched property is worth $2,000 or less. Barca explained that these checks is very helpful to families this year.

“Mailing the checks this year is especially sweet as so many households continue to struggle with taking care of the basics like paying bills, rent and buying groceries,” Barca said.

The DOR noted that there is still $625 million worth of unclaimed property. People can look on the DOR website for unclaimed property, which ranges from funds in savings or checking accounts to insurance policies.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.
Chick-fil-A taking applications $5 million in grants to nonprofits
Shots fired outside Bristol gentlemen’s club
FILE
Target, Best Buy, others in Texas and Mississippi aren’t lifting their mask mandates
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Over 25% of Wisconsinites 65 and older complete vaccine series