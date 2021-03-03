Shots fired outside Bristol gentlemen’s club

TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man early Wednesday morning following a shots fired incident outside of a Bristol gentlemen’s club.

Deputies were called around 1:20 a.m. to a shots fired incident outside of Club Bristol Gentlemen’s Club, according to a news release.

Officers noted rounds of bullets had struck the building, but there were no injuries reported. Authorities did not specify how many rounds had been fired.

Dane Co. continued, saying the 29-year-old suspect had driven away from the scene. He then drove into a ditch, just east of County Highway N.

Dane Co. deputies arrested Zachary Leonard and took him to the Dane County Jail on the alleged charge of first degree operating while intoxicated. He was also accused of other gun related charges.

