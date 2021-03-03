Sunshine Continues Across the Region

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More sunshine is coming up today. High pressure will continue to dominate the region over the next week or so. Today’s forecast highs will be about a half dozen degrees warmer than yesterday with readings in the middle 40s to around 50 degrees.

Overall, mild temperatures will be seen through the rest of this week and into next week. Highs should reach the 50 degree mark by early next week. (wmtv weather)

A cold front will sweep through overnight and bring a period of cloudiness, but sunshine will return during the day Thursday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop off a bit with highs back in the upper 30s.

A gradual warming trend will take place through the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 40s Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, upper 40s are anticipated. Monday and Tuesday of next week should provide us with our first 50 degree-plus readings of the year.

We have no precipitation in the forecast for at least the next week.

