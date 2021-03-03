Suspect tentatively charged in Middleton home burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Police Department officers tentatively charged a suspect Tuesday morning who is accused of burglarizing a home.

Middleton PD arrived at the 5400 block of Heather Road after reports of a burglary in progress came in at around midnight.

As the homeowner entered their residence, he confronted the suspect who then ran away.

Middleton PD said they were able to secure the area and find the 36-year-old Stephen J. Mixer nearby. Officers arrested Mixer, who is tentatively charged with alleged burglary.

Authorities did not specify if Mixer had taken any items from the home, or what the items were if he did.

The Monona Police Department K9 unit assisted Middleton PD with this incident.

