Target, Best Buy, others in Texas and Mississippi aren’t lifting their mask mandates

(CNN) - Facemasks will remain a must at many big businesses in Texas and Mississippi despite the statewide mask mandates being lifted in both states.

Several big box retailers and pharmacies will continue to require masks for both customers and employees. They include:

Target;

Kroger;

Walgreens;

Best Buy, and;

Macy’s

The mask rule will also be maintained at manufacturing facilities run by GM and Toyota.

H-E-B and Albertsons grocery stores, however, are ditching the rule for customers and only requiring masks for employees. For shoppers, it will only be a recommendation.

Those two states are eliminating their mask requirements despite a pushback from health experts and some business advocates.

