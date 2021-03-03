Advertisement

UW Health encourages use of vaccine provider map

(Source: CNN)
By Morgan Finke
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is encouraging eligible Wisconsinites to use the Department of Health Services’ vaccine provider map to find a vaccinator and schedule appointments with those vaccinators directly.

“The number one piece of advice is continue looking for all vaccinator locations and contact them to see who has doses and when,” said UW Health Senior Medical Director Dr. Matt Anderson.

The healthcare provider says it has not received enough vaccine to quickly vaccinate patients who are 65 years old and older.

Anderson went on to say the goal is to make sure the people in this group are able to “explore every avenue,” in order to get a shot.

“We understand frustrations, that’s not unique to any one health system,” said Dr. Anderson.

UW Health says the best way to do that is to utilize the DHS online vaccine provider webpage. The interactive tool allows users to see which COVID-19 vaccine providers are located and provides direct contact information.

The health system is also making a request; if you have a standing appointment to be vaccinated at UW Health, but get in elsewhere sooner, be sure to cancel the original appointment to give someone else the time slot.

The consistent advice also continues:

  • Staying home as much as possible
  • Wearing a mask
  • Keeping a safe distance from others
  • Washing your hands frequently
  • Quarantining if you feel ill

