UW Madison loosens restrictions on campus events

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin- Madison will loosen up its restrictions on hosting in-person, indoor and outdoor events starting March 8, according to an email sent out to all students.

Events held on campus can host up to 50 people for indoor events and up to 150 people outdoors, so long as the individuals attending the events also participate in the Safer Badgers Program. A green “Building Access Granted” status will be required for individuals to attend university-sponsored events, but no guests or visitors are allowed.

The university noted that the event’s host will be responsible for determining the health risks of their activity and providing modifications. This could include having hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and masks for participants.

Face masks must be worn and physical distancing is required at all events. The university also noted that no food or drink will be permitted.

Despite these new guidelines, UW Madison did encourage that meetings and events continue to be held virtually when possible. These new policies also do not apply to the formal classroom setting, it added.

UW Madison also gave an update on the vaccine rollout on campus, noting that vaccine availability for employees and students is dependent on the amount of vaccine supply the university receives.

Vaccines are currently available for those in direct patient care roles, those with direct exposure to COVID-19 and campus members who are 65 and older.

The next groups on-deck to be vaccinated once eligibility opens up are in-person instructors who are 55 years of age and older, preschool/child care teachers and dining and housing staff who are 55 years of age and older.

