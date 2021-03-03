Advertisement

Wis. restaurants still struggling to handle financial impacts of COVID-19

Downtown Madison restaurants say they are doing everything they can to keep their customers and...
Downtown Madison restaurants say they are doing everything they can to keep their customers and staff safe and healthy.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many restaurants in Wisconsin are still struggling to handle the financial burdens they have sustained due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent survey released Tuesday.

The survey, conducted by the National Restaurant Association, found that one-third of restaurants in Wisconsin think it will take 7-12 months before business conditions return back to normal. Twenty-nine percent of restaurant think it will take more than a year for things to go back to normal, while 12% say conditions will never return to normal for their restaurant.

The National Restaurant Association also found that consumer spending remained below pre-pandemic levels, with 83% of restaurants reporting that their total sales volume in January was lower this year than it was in January of 2020. Only 9% of restaurants said they had higher sales in January. This is mirrored on a national level, with 77% of restaurants nationally saying their total dollar sales volume this January was lower than in 2020.

Some restaurants also noted that additional help from the federal government is critical in keeping their doors open. Thirteen percent of operators in Wisconsin said they will “probably” or “definitely” will close within the next three months if they do not receive any relief packages.

Positively, restaurants in Wisconsin note that they have been charitable despite tough times. About 76% of restaurants in the Badger State say their restaurant made a charitable contribution, such as in cash or volunteering, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This survey was a compilation of responses from 3,000 restaurant operators nationwide and was conducted from Feb. 2-10, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

Over 500 Waunakee district employees received their vaccine Tuesday at a mobile vaccination...
‘A weight off your shoulder’: Waunakee teachers get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Officials warn Wis. businesses of misleading invoices
UW Health encourages use of vaccine provider map
Amy Pflugshaupt
Amy Pflugshaupt reflects on ‘A True Winner’ in her final week