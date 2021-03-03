Advertisement

Wisconsin dad hits major push-up milestone in quest to break world record

Nate Carroll says his success so far is the result of breaking it down into “manageable chunks” of 4,000 push-ups per day.
Wisconsin Father Hits One Million Push-Up Milestone
Wisconsin Father Hits One Million Push-Up Milestone(Tunnel to Towers Foundation)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin dad hit a big milestone Tuesday after making it his mission to break the world record for most push-ups completed in a 12-month period.

Nate Carroll finished his one-millionth push-up, along with his three children, since starting his quest on June 14, 2020, according to a news release.

The Tunnel To Towers Foundation noted that the world record is 1,500,230 push-ups in a year, which has been unbroken for 31 years.

Carroll says his success so far is the result of breaking it down into “manageable chunks” of 4,000 push-ups per day.

“This challenge impacts every decision I make every day, from the moment the alarm goes off at 3:30 a.m. until I call it a night, this challenge lives in my mind,” he said.

As Carroll completes his push-ups, he is also raising money for the foundation’s First Responder Home Program. This program works to pay off the mortgages for families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty who had young children.

Carroll remarked that the philanthropy is a big part of his project.

“Everyone of these first responders left for work on a normal day. They said goodbye to their spouse and their kids and never come home. They gave up their lives to protect the lives of complete strangers. We call them heroes for making that sacrifice, but we can’t forget they were also called Mom or Dad.”

Nate Carroll

Carroll has a GoFundMe page for his campaign and can also be followed on YouTube to view his progress.

