AG Kaul urges U.S. Supreme Court to protect students from cyberbullying

(WHSV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Josh Kaul joined several other states in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to protect schools’ ability to address cyberbullying and other types of off-campus bullying.

The coalition of 24 attorneys general, including Kaul, filed a brief in a case that concerns one school’s ability to hold students accountable for what they say off of school grounds.

Kaul and the other attorneys general argue that due to a public schools’ obligation to protect students and promote learning, the Supreme Court has given them more leeway to regulate student speech under the First Amendment than states have regarding adults’ speech. The lower court in the case has ruled that schools may never regulate off-campus speech.

The attorneys general asked the Supreme Court to reject this rule and claimed it would undermine state anti-bullying laws, as well as prevent schools from addressing the in-person and online bullying that happens away from the school building.

“Students should be able to learn in an environment free from bullying, and schools must be able to take action to address bullying that affects students in the classroom, even when it happens outside of school,” Kaul said. “The AGs who have joined this amicus brief are urging the Supreme Court not to undermine schools’ ability to address cyberbullying and other forms of out-of-school bullying that interfere with learning.”

The groups ask that the court uphold an existing legal standard, which would allow schools to regulate speech that disrupts with school or a student’s ability to learn.

