City leaders reveal Madison Black Business Hub location

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local leaders announced the location Wednesday for an economic development hub dedicated to supporting minority-owned businesses.

The Urban League of Greater Madison, the City of Madison and the Community Development Authority have partnered to build the south side hub, which will be located in the parking lot of The Village on Park Street.

The groups say they are currently working on a design, but the building will be three stories high and roughly 60,000 square feet.

“We are betting on Black businesses, we are putting this hub out there because we want Black businesses here in this corridor and we want them to achieve and and we want to help them put the resources there to make them successful,” said Urban League President and CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony.

The hub will be a mix of an office and retail space.

Anthony said they hope to start constructing the building in 2022.

