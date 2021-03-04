Advertisement

City of La Crosse sues foam-makers over PFAS pollution

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — The city of La Crosse has filed a lawsuit against dozens of chemical manufacturers alleging they produced firefighting foam that has contaminated city and private wells around the city’s airport with man-made chemicals known as PFAS.

The city filed the lawsuit Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court against 3M Company, AGC Chemicals and a host of other manufacturers.

The city alleges the companies have known since the 1960s that the foam would contaminate the area’s groundwater but continued to manufacture and sell it without warning their customers, creating an unreasonable danger to public health.

The city seeks an unspecified amount of damages to cover costs of investigating, monitoring wells and treating contamination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Surveillance video of burglary on March 1, 2021.
WATCH: Beloit police search for burglary suspects who teamed up to rob older woman
Garland Joseph Nelson
Man accused of killing Diemel brothers faces theft trial
Police: Handgun, high-capacity magazine found during Madison traffic stop