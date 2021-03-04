COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of COVID-19 variants in Wisconsin has more than tripled Thursday since the last time the Department of Health Services updated their data.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk announced there are now 19 total cases of the UK variant in the state during a news conference Thursday. The DHS COVID-19 dashboard had last updated on Feb. 25, saying there were only six cases. The UK variant can spread more rapidly than the regular strain of COVID-19.

“We must each do everything we can to stop the spread,” Willems Van Dijk said. “For those of you who are eligible, please get your vaccine and for all of us who are still waiting, we need to continue doing what we know works.” Willems Van Dijk listed washing your hands, wearing a mask and staying home to prevent spreading COVID-19.

Willems Van Dijk also noted everyone in Wisconsin will be eligible to be vaccinated by the end of May and every resident will be immunized “a little bit of time” after that, possibly into early July.

The number of patients who have finished their vaccine series is also nearing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever reported in Wisconsin. There are currently 548,343 people fully vaccinated, while 565,808 people have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.

Nearly 17% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 9.4% of residents have completed their vaccination series.

Green and Sauk County have both joined the 20% club this week for people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Other counties included in South Central Wisconsin who have exceeded the 20% threshold are Richland, Iowa and Lafayette. Up in northern Wisconsin, Menominee County is now at 30% for its 4,556 residents having at least one dose of the vaccine.

The department also notes that 20.5% of women in Wisconsin have officially received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 13.2% of men have received at least one dose.

Daily COVID-19 cases continue to fall below 1,000

Daily new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have been reported at below 1,000 for the past three weeks in a row, as of Thursday.

There were 677 cases confirmed positive Thursday, according to DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard. The seven-day rolling average has continued to decline for the fourth day in a row, currently sitting at 522 cases.

The number of Wisconsin patients in the ICU has dropped below 70 Thursday, with 69 patients in state intensive care units.

There were 51 patients added to the number of Wisconsinites admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus, out of the 267 patients total. Compared to last week, there are 88 fewer patients in the hospital this week.

The total number of Wisconsinites who have died from COVID-19 has reached 6,470, with 12 of them having been newly reported on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.