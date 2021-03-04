Dane Co. teachers to get vaccinated sooner with nearly 8,000 doses on their way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on its way, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. has accelerated the timeline for teachers, school staff. On Thursday, county health officials announced it will host a large vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy Center.

The clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, which is the same day Kindergartners return to Madison classrooms.

“We are thrilled that we will be able to vaccinate school and childcare staff sooner,” Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said.

Heinrich credited the earlier vaccination date to the approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, at least 7,900 of which are on their way to Dane Co. The health department also notes that because the newly approved vaccine only requires one dose, it will be much more convenient for educators.

“The authorization of a third vaccine and it’s quick availability to us means we were able to move up our timetable,” Heinrich continued. “This supply increase also means that other eligible groups will be able to get vaccine sooner.”

Health officials added that they don’t know how many doses they will receive next week, but said they hope it will be enough to vaccinate all teachers, staff, and childcare providers by March 21. Those groups became eligible to receive the vaccine on March 1, along with several other groups. However, educators were to be given priority.

Originally, local health officials believed because of limited supply and changes to Dept. of Health Services guidelines they would not be able to start the vaccinations until mid-March.

PHMDC explained that school and childcare administrators have already been given information about the vaccine and those who registered should be contacted about setting up an appointment soon.

Earlier in the day, the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) also announced SSM Health will provide vaccines to 1,200 of its employees during a clinic next Friday, March 12, at La Follette High School. The district did not state which vaccine they would be getting, however they did note a follow vaccination will be necessary, indicating it will either be the Pfizer or Moderna one.

Both announcements come on the same day some MMSD teachers held virtual classes outside to protest the district’s plan to begin returning younger students to in-person instruction starting Tuesday.

