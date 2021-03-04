Advertisement

DHS vaccine assistance hotline to help with vaccine scheduling, registration

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says it may take until...
On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says it may take until October to get the general public vaccinated.(WJRT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites have a new option when it comes to getting their questions about vaccines answered Thursday through the Department of Health Services.

The department’s new toll free call center is meant to help people find vaccine site locations, answer medical questions about the vaccine and help with registration. This includes using the Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine registry

Gov. Tony Evers noted that trying to book an appointment to get a COVID-19 and learning about it in general can be stressful.

“Being able to talk directly to someone who can answer your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine will go a long way to easing these concerns,” he said.

Wisconsin residents can call 844-684-1064 in order to ask their questions and get help in booking an appointment.

NBC15 viewers can also send their questions to our Vaccine Team. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

Top priority list for who gets vaccinated in MMSD on Mar. 12
Breaking down priority for the MMSD, SSM COVID-19 vaccine clinic
DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk
Health officials: ‘Couple months’ to other side of pandemic
In the vaccination rollout at UW Health, the first round of invitations to schedule...
UW Health prioritizes racial equity in vaccinations of 65+
The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin