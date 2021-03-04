DHS vaccine assistance hotline to help with vaccine scheduling, registration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites have a new option when it comes to getting their questions about vaccines answered Thursday through the Department of Health Services.

The department’s new toll free call center is meant to help people find vaccine site locations, answer medical questions about the vaccine and help with registration. This includes using the Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine registry

Gov. Tony Evers noted that trying to book an appointment to get a COVID-19 and learning about it in general can be stressful.

“Being able to talk directly to someone who can answer your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine will go a long way to easing these concerns,” he said.

Wisconsin residents can call 844-684-1064 in order to ask their questions and get help in booking an appointment.

