Advertisement

Gun linked to Wisconsin Dells homicide discovered

Jeremy Mondy booking photo
Jeremy Mondy booking photo(WI Dept. of Justice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gun investigators suspect was used in a Valentine’s Day homicide in Wisconsin Dells has been recovered.

The Dept. of Justice announced the discovery Thursday morning, noting that it was found nearby with the help of one of the ATFs explosive detection K9 units.

A 34-year-old Janesville man, Jeremy Lee Mondy, has been charged in the killing. Wisconsin Dells police officers were conducting a welfare check at The VUE hotel, in the 1000 block of River Rd., shortly before noon on Feb. 14, when they found Mondy and the victim’s body.

The name of the woman killed has not been released at this time.

Mondy has since been charged with homicide in her death. He remains in custody at the Columbia Co. jail on a $5 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

Madison Fire Department Firefighter Tasha Kirch, currently serving as a paramedic student with...
Class During Covid: Paramedic Academy students now training on-the-job with paramedics in the field
Vaccine
Dane Co. teachers to get vaccinated sooner with nearly 8,000 doses on their way
Judge denies plea withdrawal effort in 2018 Wisconsin crash
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Wisconsin school chief candidates clash on unions, vouchers