Gun linked to Wisconsin Dells homicide discovered

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gun investigators suspect was used in a Valentine’s Day homicide in Wisconsin Dells has been recovered.

The Dept. of Justice announced the discovery Thursday morning, noting that it was found nearby with the help of one of the ATFs explosive detection K9 units.

A 34-year-old Janesville man, Jeremy Lee Mondy, has been charged in the killing. Wisconsin Dells police officers were conducting a welfare check at The VUE hotel, in the 1000 block of River Rd., shortly before noon on Feb. 14, when they found Mondy and the victim’s body.

The name of the woman killed has not been released at this time.

Mondy has since been charged with homicide in her death. He remains in custody at the Columbia Co. jail on a $5 million bond.

