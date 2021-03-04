Advertisement

Janesville car chase leads to 2019 homicide arrest

(Storyblocks)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-mile car chase ended with a 43-year-old man behind bars for 1st degree reckless homicide from a 2019 drug overdose death.

In a news release, the Janesville Police Department says officers attempted to stop a car driven by Chad Bobzien on S. Crosby Ave. near Riverview Drive at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

At the time, Bobzien had a warrant for his arrest related to the 2019 death.

According to authorities, Bobzein refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit through county roads west of Janesville.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the pursuit, successfully deploying stop sticks on County Hwy A near County Hwy H.

Officers took Bobzein and a female passenger into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

People listen to hearing in Wisconsin State Capitol overflow room on Wednesday.
Photo captures maskless room in Wisconsin State Capitol
Raine Stern
Raine Stern: Extended interview with local contestant on NBC’s The Voice
Raine Stern
Raine Stern Extended Interview
Class During COVID
Class During COVID: Hybrid learning at Middleton Elementary School