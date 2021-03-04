Janesville car chase leads to 2019 homicide arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-mile car chase ended with a 43-year-old man behind bars for 1st degree reckless homicide from a 2019 drug overdose death.

In a news release, the Janesville Police Department says officers attempted to stop a car driven by Chad Bobzien on S. Crosby Ave. near Riverview Drive at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

At the time, Bobzien had a warrant for his arrest related to the 2019 death.

According to authorities, Bobzein refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit through county roads west of Janesville.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the pursuit, successfully deploying stop sticks on County Hwy A near County Hwy H.

Officers took Bobzein and a female passenger into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.