Judge denies plea withdrawal effort in 2018 Wisconsin crash

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to withdraw no contest pleas by a man convicted of causing a western Wisconsin crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother in 2018.

Colten Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison after entering the pleas to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.

Treu’s new lawyer, Dennis Schertz, contends that Treu’s original attorneys “erroneously advised” him that he could still appeal his denied request for a change of venue, even after entering a plea.

A Chippewa County judge on Wednesday ruled there was no evidence of improper advice.

