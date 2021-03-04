Less COVID-19 cases in nursing homes indicate COVID-19 vaccines are working, researchers say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nursing homes in the U.S. are showing the lowest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since tracking began in May of 2020, which health researchers say suggests the COVID-19 vaccines are working.

According to a news release, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living released a report that shows an 82% decline in new nursing home COVID-19 cases since Dec. 20 of 2020, when there were more than 30,000 new resident cases.

The data, compiled by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, shows that community cases dropped by 46% in the general population during the same time period. The health organizations believe that this shows the vaccines are successful in protecting the elderly population who live in nursing homes.

Mark Parkinson, CEO of the AHCA/NCAL, said there is still a long road ahead, but these numbers should be encouraging to frontline workers.

“This new data showcases just how important it is for nursing homes residents and staff, as well as the general public, to get the vaccine because it is clearly working,” Parkinson said.

The data also shows that COVID-19 related nursing home deaths have declined by 63% since Dec. 20, 2020.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.