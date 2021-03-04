Advertisement

Less COVID-19 cases in nursing homes indicate COVID-19 vaccines are working, researchers say

Nursing home residents are feeling lonely and isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.
Nursing home residents are feeling lonely and isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nursing homes in the U.S. are showing the lowest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since tracking began in May of 2020, which health researchers say suggests the COVID-19 vaccines are working.

According to a news release, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living released a report that shows an 82% decline in new nursing home COVID-19 cases since Dec. 20 of 2020, when there were more than 30,000 new resident cases.

The data, compiled by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, shows that community cases dropped by 46% in the general population during the same time period. The health organizations believe that this shows the vaccines are successful in protecting the elderly population who live in nursing homes.

Mark Parkinson, CEO of the AHCA/NCAL, said there is still a long road ahead, but these numbers should be encouraging to frontline workers.

“This new data showcases just how important it is for nursing homes residents and staff, as well as the general public, to get the vaccine because it is clearly working,” Parkinson said.

The data also shows that COVID-19 related nursing home deaths have declined by 63% since Dec. 20, 2020.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

Raine Stern
Raine Stern: Extended interview with local contestant on NBC’s The Voice
Raine Stern
Raine Stern Extended Interview
Cohort A attends school in person, while Cohort B attends virtually.
Class During COVID: West Middleton kindergartners learn with hybrid model
Class During COVID
Class During COVID: Hybrid learning at Middleton Elementary School
Dance studio fights to stay open
Dance studio fights to stay open