Madison garage fire causes $25,000 in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A garage fire that started near a wood burning stove caused tens of thousands of dollars to the detached structure.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., firefighters were called to the home in the 3500 block of Portage Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. and could see light smoke coming from the garage as they arrived.

The homeowner told them where the fire started and that a vehicle was still parked inside the building.

Fire crews were able to quickly get into the garage and extinguish the flames. While some shelves and other objects were burned, firefighters managed to put it out before the blaze reached the walls of the garage and the nearby home, the fire dept. reported.

Investigators determined the fire was an accident and estimated it did approximately $25,000 in damage.

