Advertisement

Madison garage fire causes $25,000 in damages

(WMTV)
(WMTV)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A garage fire that started near a wood burning stove caused tens of thousands of dollars to the detached structure.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., firefighters were called to the home in the 3500 block of Portage Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. and could see light smoke coming from the garage as they arrived.

The homeowner told them where the fire started and that a vehicle was still parked inside the building.

Fire crews were able to quickly get into the garage and extinguish the flames. While some shelves and other objects were burned, firefighters managed to put it out before the blaze reached the walls of the garage and the nearby home, the fire dept. reported.

Investigators determined the fire was an accident and estimated it did approximately $25,000 in damage.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

Top priority list for who gets vaccinated in MMSD on Mar. 12
Breaking down priority for the MMSD, SSM COVID-19 vaccine clinic
UW System orders audit into UW-Madison bidding process
DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk
Health officials: ‘Couple months’ to other side of pandemic
Sun Prairie Police find, speak to man as part of homicide investigation
Prioritizing racial equity
UW Health prioritizes racial equity in vaccinations of 65+