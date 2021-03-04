Madison Mayor shows support for transgender youth, condemns athlete ban bills

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway showed her support for transgender youth in Madison Wednesday while condemning bills introduced by state legislators that would prevent transgender student athletes from participating in sports.

“The bills announced by Wisconsin Republican legislators that seek to prevent transgender student athletes from participating in sports are saddening,” Rhodes-Conway said.

According to the Associated Press, transgender girls would be barred from girls’ sports in kindergarten through 12th grade and in women’s collegiate sports.

Rhodes-Conway noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a physical and mental impact on everyone, especially young people. She explained that there are “significant issues” that need the attention of leaders, but said working to reverse progress in the LGBTQI+ community is “not the way to go.”

“To trans youth in Madison, I want to be clear: this community sees you, supports you, and loves you,” she said. “It is my hope that the authors of these bills will withdraw them, or failing that, that they will be roundly rejected by the state legislature.”

Republican sponsor Rep. Barb Dittrich says Gov. Evers would be a sexist if he doesn’t support her proposals. Opponents say such proposals violate Title IX of federal education law prohibiting sex discrimination.

Trans kids in Madison: we see and love you. pic.twitter.com/j2ADpOrz1R — Satya Rhodes-Conway (@SatyaForMadison) March 2, 2021

