Madison VA hits major vaccine milestone

Emanuel Voeltz waits with Assistant Director Abe Rabinowitz in the waiting area of the Madison...
Emanuel Voeltz waits with Assistant Director Abe Rabinowitz in the waiting area of the Madison VA Cancer Treatment Center to be the first Veteran Patient in Madison to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.(Madison VA Hospital)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison VA hit a major milestone Thursday when it comes to vaccinations of veterans.

The hospital has administered over 10,000 vaccines to eligible veterans since they started immunizations on Jan. 6.

Director John Rohrer explained their goal from the start has been to get shots into arms as quickly as possible, while still following CDC guidelines to ensure the most-high risk patients got vaccinated first.

“We’ve done this to ensure our most vulnerable Veterans have an opportunity to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” Rohrer said.

Madison VA holds daily vaccine clinics, Monday through Friday, at its clinics in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Janesville. The clinics are also held in Illinois at Rockford and Freeport facilities.

Veterans who are over the age of 50 who are considered high-risk, all veterans with a Service Connected rating of 100% and all veterans over the age of 65 are eligible to be vaccinated at the Madison VA. Essential workers in high-risk positions are also eligible for the vaccine, based on CDC guidelines.

These essential workers include:

  • First responders (Police, firefighter, EMS)
  • Corrections officers
  • Food and Agricultural Workers
  • U.S. Postal Service workers
  • Manufacturing Workers
  • Grocery store workers
  • Public transit workers
  • Teachers/education support staff
  • Childcare workers

