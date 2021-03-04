Advertisement

Man accused of killing Diemel brothers faces theft trial

Garland Joseph Nelson
Garland Joseph Nelson(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers has been charged with persuading someone to steal a trailer while he was in jail.

Garland Nelson’s trial in April on a charge of stealing a motor vehicle is legally separate from his capital murder trial in the July 2019 deaths of Nicholas and Justin Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

(WEAU)

Charging documents in the theft trial say Nelson coerced someone outside of the jail to retrieve a trailer.

He told the person he paid $500 for the trailer, but police say he didn’t own it. Nelson’s murder trial is scheduled for March 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Surveillance video of burglary on March 1, 2021.
WATCH: Beloit police search for burglary suspects who teamed up to rob older woman
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
City of La Crosse sues foam-makers over PFAS pollution
Police: Handgun, high-capacity magazine found during Madison traffic stop