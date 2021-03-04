Advertisement

Mild and Quiet Weather to Continue Through the Weekend

Highs could be near 60 degrees early next week.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We will start this morning with a period of clouds but mostly sunny skies are expected by mid-morning through the afternoon. High pressure will continue to dominate the region over the next week or so. Today’s forecast highs will be a bit cooler than yesterday’s. Highs yesterday were in the low 50s while today’s highs will be in upper 30s to low 40s.

More sunshine is on the way but temperatures will drop off a bit today.
As winds begin to shift to more southerly over then next few days, a gradual warming trend will be seen. By Sunday we will be back in the 50s for highs. By Tuesday of next week, highs are expected to be near 60 degrees.

More mild temperatures and sunshine in the picture for the next week. There is a good chance of...
With high pressure remaining in control, more sunshine is coming up through the period. Lows will rebound nicely as well with readings in the 30s by early next week.

Our next chance of precipitation will be Wednesday of next week. Low pressure will move through and bring a good chance of rain to the area..

