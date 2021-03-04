Mild Weather Remains

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The beautiful start to March continues on with the first 50 degree reading of the year happening Wednesday. Now temperatures will drop off a few degrees through the end of the week, but remain above normal. Highs expected in the upper 30s Thursday, lower 40s Friday, and around 50 by Sunday. Outside of a few clouds, mainly sunny conditions can be expected. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s. With snow and ice melting during the day, this will lead to potential fog during the overnight hours. Along with that, anything wet could refreeze.

Our next weathermaker arrives early next week. Temperatures will warm even more and into the middle and upper 60s along with overnight lows being well above freezing. This means an all rain event. A few sprinkles Monday will give way to a few showers Tuesday. A better chance of steady rain moves in by Wednesday. This will just about take care of the remaining snow and ice around the area with the ground finally starting to show again by the middle of next week.

