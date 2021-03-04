Advertisement

Mild Weather Remains

Dry Pattern Ahead
First 50
First 50(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The beautiful start to March continues on with the first 50 degree reading of the year happening Wednesday. Now temperatures will drop off a few degrees through the end of the week, but remain above normal. Highs expected in the upper 30s Thursday, lower 40s Friday, and around 50 by Sunday. Outside of a few clouds, mainly sunny conditions can be expected. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s. With snow and ice melting during the day, this will lead to potential fog during the overnight hours. Along with that, anything wet could refreeze.

Our next weathermaker arrives early next week. Temperatures will warm even more and into the middle and upper 60s along with overnight lows being well above freezing. This means an all rain event. A few sprinkles Monday will give way to a few showers Tuesday. A better chance of steady rain moves in by Wednesday. This will just about take care of the remaining snow and ice around the area with the ground finally starting to show again by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

More sunshine and warm March weather ahead
Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs
More warm March weather and sunshine ahead
Overall, mild temperatures will be seen through the rest of this week and into next week. Highs...
Sunshine Continues Across the Region
CPC
Calm Stretch Of Weather