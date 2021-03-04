Advertisement

National average gas price likely to reach $3 per gallon in coming months

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2010 file photo, Michael Lerner pumps gas into his car at the Speedway...
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2010 file photo, Michael Lerner pumps gas into his car at the Speedway gas station in Cleveland Hts., Ohio. Motorists are paying the highest prices for gas since October 2008. Retail gasoline prices on Thursday, March 18, 2010 rose on an expected increase in demand and as more expensive spring and summer blends of gasoline make their way to the pumps. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)(Amy Sancetta | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The national average for gas prices is likely to reach $3 per gallon by Memorial Day, GasBuddy warns Thursday.

According to a news release, the travel app predicts the odds of this happening are at 70%.

GasBuddy explained that the reason oil prices have had a strong chance of reaching $3 in recent years is from OPEC’s delay in creating enough oil production to meet global demands. The oil demand has rebounded amid the vaccine rollout, GasBuddy continued.

Head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick DeHaan, reports that Thursday’s OPEC meeting ended without an increase in oil production. This means that the large cuts to oil production in 2020 by OPEC will generally be extended, causing a new high in prices for crude oil.

“Extending the production cuts maintains a growing imbalance between demand and supply, and puts more pressure on oil prices to rise, should global demand continue to recover,” De Haan said. “A continued recovery seems likely, led by American motorists filling their tanks at the fastest pace since the pandemic began.”

GasBuddy data indicates that gasoline demand has risen by 15% from the week prior as more Americans fill up their tanks.

The last time that national average reached $3 was Oct. 10, 2014- more than 2,300 days ago. The price got close to $3 per gallon in 2018, when the national average price was $2.97 per gallon.

