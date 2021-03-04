Petition seeks answers on Leinenkugel’s logo change

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Leinenkugel’s Brewing Company is in the process of changing its logo but some people aren’t thrilled about it.

A new Change.org petition questioning the company’s decision to drop it’s Native American head, known as Maiden, from it’s logo.

“When I first heard it I thought it was an April Fools joke. You know, I had to check the calendar,” said Chad Haas who started the petition.

The Milwaukee native who now lives in Oregon said he grew up with the brand.

He said the logo is a work of art.

After thinking about the change, however, he knows the symbol may offend people.

“It’s beautiful to look at. I think it’s a loving and it’s a very fitting portrayal of a Native American woman but, you know, there might be other people who feel that that logo is exploitive,” Haas said.

Lynn Voigt of Chippewa Falls said she likes the Leinenkugel’s logo but feels it’s time for a change when thinking about her Native American family members.

“It’s 2021,” she said. “Everybody should be aware of how they treat people and be more kind and understanding.”

When announcing the change in July 2020, Leinenkugel’s President Dick Leinenkugel released at statement saying:

“Over the past several months, our team has been working on an initiative to update the overall look and feel of Leinenkugel’s, and among several changes, we have ultimately made the decision to retire the symbol of the Native American woman that we have previously used with the brand. In the coming months, we will begin to replace our existing creative with new imagery, and will continue to make these changes through 2021. Everything, from our beers and packs to merchandising and marketing, will be re-worked with new graphics that pay tribute to our brewery’s home in Chippewa Falls, but in a different, reimagined way.”

Haas said he started the petition because the company hasn’t given him a good reason the change.

“What made me start the petition was really to get an answer of... what motivated the brewery to change the logo,” he said.

Haas said he doesn’t think brand loyalists like will stop drinking Leinenkugel’s.

Leinenkugel’s did not respond to WEAU’s request for a comment on the petition.

