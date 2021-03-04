Police: Handgun, high-capacity magazine found during Madison traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old Madison man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after a police officer spotted a car allegedly speeding down one of the city’s main arteries.

According to the Madison Police Dept., a member of its Traffic Enforcement Safety Team spotted a car going 54 mph in a 35 mph zone along Northport Dr. Upon stopping the driver, a passenger, later identified as Damarion D. Martin, hopped out of the vehicle and took off running toward a nearby field, the report indicated.

More officers responded to the scene, including members of the North District Community Policing Team. They were able to track down the 20-year-old Martin and they found a handgun and high-capacity magazine, MPD reported.

Martin has been booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of resisting law enforcement, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.